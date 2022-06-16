Minnesota is extending the amount of time that people — who are eligible for Medicaid by virtue of pregnancy — can maintain their health insurance coverage during the postpartum period.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced approval of plans to extend postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months in Minnesota, Maine, New Mexico and the District of Columbia.

With the change, as many as 7,000 more Minnesotans will have coverage each year, the federal government estimates.

"Every child in Minnesota deserves a healthy start and that begins with the health of the mother," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said Thursday during a news conference with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Medicaid is the state-federal health insurance program that primarily covers low-income Americans, but also provides benefits to certain other groups. In Minnesota, people with somewhat higher incomes can qualify for the coverage due to pregnancy.

The Medicaid program covers 42% of all births in the United States, according to HHS. The agency says more than half of pregnancy-related deaths across the country occur in the 12-month postpartum period.

Overall, Medicaid programs in 14 states now provide the extended postpartum benefits, which are an option for states under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

"The postpartum period is critical for recovering from childbirth, addressing complications of delivery, ensuring mental health, managing infant care and transitioning from obstetric to primary care," HHS said in a news release.