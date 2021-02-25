Once 70% of Minnesota's seniors are vaccinated by the end of March, the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout will move on to those with underlying health conditions and workers who are at high risk for infection, state officials said Thursday.

The next phase will unfold in a series of four tiers, with vaccines eventually available to anyone age 50 and over and then on to the final phase in the summer when the general public will be able to get the shot.

"The next phase is going to protect Minnesotans at higher risk of exposure and severity of illness," Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

The highest priority has been assigned to workers in food processing plants, which have seen many outbreaks in the pandemic.

"The food supply of the entire nation relies on us," Malcolm said. "There are many reasons to prioritize this group."

People with high risk medical conditions will also be first in the next wave.

That includes people receiving cancer treatment and people with sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure and those immunocompromised due to organ transplants.

Together, those conditions account for 75% of all deaths in the state.

"It is only going to take us a matter of weeks to vaccinate these groups," Malcolm said.

In subsequent tiers, people with one or more qualifying underlying health conditions will become eligible, as will workers in other essential industries, including manufacturing, public transit, first responders, grocery stores, restaurants, agriculture and the postal service.

Still missing from the equation is how vaccines will be distributed to the newly eligible groups. State officials said in a news release that those details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

All of this hinges on the amount of vaccines that are shipped to the state. Gov. Tim Walz said it is possible that the distribution schedule announced Wednesday could accelerate if Minnesota gets more doses.

"This is predicated on our current allocation of vaccines," he said. "Everything I see leads me to believe it is not going to be less, it is going to be more."

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

