Minnesota's economy gained speed over the summer after a sluggish mid-year.

The state's real gross domestic product, which measures the total value of goods and services produced, rose 4.1% on an annualized basis in the third quarter after ticking up less than 1% in the second quarter, according to data the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released Friday.

Other states experienced a similar boost in the July-September period, reflecting a national surge driven by strong consumer spending despite prolonged inflation and higher interest rates. While real second-quarter GDP declined in six states, including neighboring Wisconsin, in the third quarter it rose in all 50 states and jumped 4.9% nationally.

Minnesota's growth tends to fall in the middle of the pack in the U.S. and the plains region. South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all experienced higher growth in the third quarter, with sizable gains in agriculture, a sector where Minnesota saw a decline.

"You can have bumpiness at the state level in how some of these sector-specific things are reported," said Tyler Schipper, an associate economics professor at the University of St. Thomas. "I wouldn't necessarily look at this report and say, 'Oh, Kansas and Nebraska are regional powerhouses compared to Minnesota' because of two above-average quarters."

Minnesota's economic output outpaced the U.S. in the first quarter, with a 2.2% bump driven by agriculture, retail and construction.

Personal income also was up in the third quarter, the BEA reported, with a $195.3 billion quarter-over-quarter bump nationwide. Minnesota added about $3 billion in personal income over the second quarter, a 3% increase compared to 3.5% nationally.

Still, Minnesota's hourly wages and job growth are outpacing the U.S. as a whole. According to data the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released Thursday, the average hourly wage in Minnesota reached $36.29 in November, more than $2 higher than the national average. Minnesota added 9,500 jobs from October to November, a 0.3% uptick compared with 0.1% nationally.

The U.S. labor market has softened as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to combat high inflation, but unemployment has remained unexpectedly low. The national unemployment rate has held below 4% for 22 months, the longest stretch in half a century, and Minnesota's rate has stayed even lower.

"Minnesota is an economy that tends to do pretty well and is highly diversified," Schipper said, "even if it's not growing as rapidly as other places in the country."