Several businesses and organizations are hosting events around Minnesota this weekend in honor of Earth Day, which falls on Monday.

The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr. in St. Paul, will host a party for the planet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) will host interactive Story Theater sessions with its "A Year With Frog and Toad" show in the Visitor Center Lobby. CTC teaching artists will lead 30-minute story theatre sessions for people to participate in games and theatre exercises that bring the book to life.

The Gabbert Raptor Center, 1920 Fitch Av. in St. Paul, will host a 45-minute program with its ambassador birds and a 15-minute tour of the courtyard from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event costs $8 for adults and $5 for kids. The center is providing take-home raptor-advocate kits.

Buffalo Exchange, 2727 Lyndale Av. S. in Minneapolis, is hosting a $1 Earth Day sale Saturday. Proceeds go to the Goats of Anarchy for the rescue and rehabilitation of farmed animals with disabilities. The sale is cash only.

Green Cities Accord and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will host an Arbor Day event at McRae Park, 906 E. 47th St., on April 26. Guests can plant trees with the Minnesota Vikings, partake in a pickleball tournament and enjoy music from Brass Solidarity, Minneapolis South High Music Boosters, and The Arborators.

Several organizations are also hosting their Earth Day celebrations after the holiday.

The Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people to explore the outdoors by offering free parking on April 27 to all 74 of its state parks.

Hoċokata Ṫi, 2300 Tiwahe Circle in Shakopee, will host its third-annual Earth Day event on April 26, where you can learn about the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's (SMSC) Earth-friendly initiatives from its departments and enterprises. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can join an environmental presentation and guided nature walk beginning at 11 a.m. The talk is led by SMSC Water Resources Scientist Jennie Sirota and Cultural Interpreter/Naturalist Michael Kurtz. The two will cover a variety of environmental topics, including how to protect avian species and water. The event is $10 and includes free admission to Hoċokata Ṫi's public exhibit, Mdewakanton: Dwellers of the Spirit Lake.

Clean-up events

Several communities across the state have organized clean-up events at parks and beaches. Here are a few:

Bloomington: Bush Lake, 7515 Izaak Walton Road W. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Columbia Heights: Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Av. NE. 9-11 am. Saturday

Minneapolis: All cleanups on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-noon.

Lake Harriet Bandshell, 415 W. Lake Harriet Parkway.

Loring Park, 1382 Willow St.

Minnehaha Dog Park, 5399 Minnehaha Park Drive S.

Theodore Wirth Beach, 3200 Glenwood Av.

More locations here.

St. Paul: All cleanups on Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m.

Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N.

Hamline Park, 1564 Lafond Av.

Sun Ray Library, 2105 Wilson Av.

Yellowbird Coffee, 1168 Shelby Av.

More locations here.

St. Anthony: Cleanup week from April 21 to April 27. Residents can take a photo of trash they collect, provide a short description of the trash collected and share the picture to the Citizens for Sustainability Facebook page or email their photo to info@citizensforsustainability.org.

