Senior forward Taylor Anderson scored a goal in the first period and another in the third, and Emma Soderberg stopped 16 shots as No. 7 Minnesota Duluth beat Clarkson 2-0 on Thursday night at Ridder Arena in a first-round women's hockey game of the Minneapolis Regional.

The shutout by Soderberg was her NCAA-leading 12th of the season — and third of her career in an NCAA tournament game. Michelle Pasiechnyk had 25 stops for the No. 9 Golden Knights (29-11-2).

Anderson's first goal, a second shy of six minutes into the game, came on a long rebound after Gabby Krause's shot on goal from the right circle. Her second goal of the game — and seventh of the season — came at 3:23 of the third from the top of the left faceoff circle with three seconds left on a power play.

UMD also had a goal waived off earlier in the third period.

The victory for the Bulldogs (26-9-3) advances them to the regional final against the No. 2 Gophers at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ridder.