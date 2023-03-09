Minnesota Duluth, last year's runner-up in the NCAA women's hockey tournament, will try to take the first step toward a return trip to the Frozen Four — this time at Duluth's Amsoil Arena — when the Bulldogs face Clarkson in the Minneapolis Regional at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ridder Arena.

A victory for the Bulldogs (25-9-3) over the Golden Knights (29-10-2) would move them into Saturday's 2 p.m. regional final against the Gophers.

The Bulldogs, No. 7 in the PairWise Ratings, are coming off a 2-1 loss to defending national champion Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals. They'll try to regroup against No. 9 Clarkson, which lost 8-2 to Colgate in the ECAC tournament final.

"It is nice to know that our season's not over,'' Bulldogs senior forward Taylor Anderson said Friday. "We can use it as a learning experience. We still have a bigger trophy to go for, and that's our main focus right now.''

Minnesota Duluth relies heavily on goalie Emma Soderberg, who's 20-9-2 with a 1.39 goals-against average, .938 saves percentage and a nation's-best 11 shutouts. Forward Gabbie Hughes (10 goals, 36 assists, 46 points) leads the Bulldogs in scoring, while Ashton Bell (12-21-33) is a playmaker on the blue line.

Clarkson has a strong 1-2 scoring duo in former Gopher Anne Cherkowski (23-29-52) and Gabrielle David (21-31-52). Goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk is 24-9-1 with a 1.68 GAA, .927 save percentage and nine shutouts.

