Minnesota Duluth, last year's runner-up in the NCAA women's hockey tournament, will try to take the first step toward a return trip to the Frozen Four — this time at Duluth's Amsoil Arena — when the Bulldogs face Clarkson in the Minneapolis Regional at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ridder Arena.
A victory for the Bulldogs (25-9-3) over the Golden Knights (29-10-2) would move them into Saturday's 2 p.m. regional final against the Gophers.
The Bulldogs, No. 7 in the PairWise Ratings, are coming off a 2-1 loss to defending national champion Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals. They'll try to regroup against No. 9 Clarkson, which lost 8-2 to Colgate in the ECAC tournament final.
"It is nice to know that our season's not over,'' Bulldogs senior forward Taylor Anderson said Friday. "We can use it as a learning experience. We still have a bigger trophy to go for, and that's our main focus right now.''
Minnesota Duluth relies heavily on goalie Emma Soderberg, who's 20-9-2 with a 1.39 goals-against average, .938 saves percentage and a nation's-best 11 shutouts. Forward Gabbie Hughes (10 goals, 36 assists, 46 points) leads the Bulldogs in scoring, while Ashton Bell (12-21-33) is a playmaker on the blue line.
Clarkson has a strong 1-2 scoring duo in former Gopher Anne Cherkowski (23-29-52) and Gabrielle David (21-31-52). Goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk is 24-9-1 with a 1.68 GAA, .927 save percentage and nine shutouts.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
- Fifth-year senior Joy Zhu finished third (635.55 points) and junior Av Osero ninth (573.85) on the 1-meter springboard at the Zone D diving championships at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center to qualify for the NCAA meet.
- Eight Minnesota swimmers were chosen to compete at the NCAA men's championships from March 22-25 at their home pool, the NCAA announced. Fifth-year senior Max McHugh, juniors Chris Nagy and Kaiser Neverman and sophomore Bar Soloveychik were selected to compete in at least one event as individuals, while juniors Lucas Farrar and Casey Stowe, sophomore Chris Morris and freshman Alberto Hernandez will be on relays. McHugh is the two-time defending champion in the 100 breaststroke and the defending champion in the 200 breaststroke.
- Gophers senior Halle Remlinger was named Big Ten co-event specialist of against Boise State in her final routine last Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.
- Gustavus senior forward Hailey Holland and senior defenseman Kayla Vrieze were selected the MIAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in women's basketball, respectively, while St. Olaf's Tracy Johnson was recognized by her peers as MIAC Coach of the Year.
- Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville High School was named Gatorade Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The 5-11 senior guard, who has signed with South Carolina, was averaging 23.5 points through 28 games.