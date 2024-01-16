The Minnesota Department of Education may include an ethnic studies component in its revised social studies standards, after a ruling Tuesday settled a long-running debate over whether the agency has the authority to do so.

But there's a caveat.

Chief Judge Jenny Starr co-signed the decision by Administrative Law Judge Eric Lipman, who ruled on Tuesday that MDE may adopt the new ethnic studies standard but must also rewrite what he called an "impermissibly vague" rule.

The Education Department "has the statutory authority to adopt the proposed rules," Lipman wrote, adding that the agency "fulfilled all relevant procedural requirements of law or rule, and the proposed rules are needed and reasonable."

Critics of the proposed new standards raised concerns in a pair of November virtual hearings, and Lipman addressed the two critiques he considered a "genuine dispute" in his decision.

He agreed with one complaint: That a proposed requirement for teachers to "apply lessons from the past in order to eliminate historical and contemporary injustices" is too vague and therefore impossible to implement.

"While obliging new students to use a wider array of sources and methods is amply supported by other parts of the rulemaking record, there is no indication as to how students will 'eliminate historical and contemporary injustices,'" Lipman wrote.

The Department of Education must now decide whether to drop that component of the ethnic studies standard or accept Lipman's suggested revision. He suggested educators could teach about how various groups overcame injustice rather than ask students to offer their own solutions for societal issues.

A response from the Minnesota Department of Education wasn't immediately available.

But Lipman disagreed with critics who said the Department of Education ran afoul of the state's rules for drafting new academic standards and that the agency overstepped its authority by adding an ethnic studies component.

State law already requires citizenship and government, geography, history and economics as part of the social studies standards. But opponents, including several Republican legislative leaders, argued the Department of Education couldn't add a new component.

But Lipman pointed to new state laws requiring schools to offer ethnic studies classes and courses on genocides and Native American history as proof the Legislature intends to weave such lessons into curriculum.

The Minnesota Department of Education is required by law to update its academic standards in English, math, science, social studies, physical education and the arts every decade. The agency assigned a committee to draft a revision to the state's social studies standards in 2021.