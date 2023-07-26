Minnesota has delayed the re-enrollment deadline for a second group of Medicaid beneficiaries so they will have more time to submit required documentation for renewing government-funded health insurance.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the change on Wednesday for people with Medicaid-related coverage who were facing a July renewal deadline.

Previously, the department delayed by one month the re-enrollment deadline for people who were supposed to do so by June 30. Those enrollees, who initially were in the June renewals group, still must submit paperwork by the end of this month, the department said in a news release.

About 1.5 million Minnesotans currently enrolled in the health insurance programs must go through a process to renew eligibility for benefits. Re-determinations are being spread out over a 12-month period, so just a subset of enrollees are facing renewals each month.

The verifications used to be routine but were suspended during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

"If your renewal is due, please send it in as soon as you can," Interim Assistant Human Services Commissioner Julie Marquardt said in a statement.

DHS says that in the group with the newly extended deadline, people already determined ineligible for the Medical Assistance program still will lose that coverage on Aug. 1.