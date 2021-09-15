Minnesota unveiled an online app Wednesday for viewing personal immunization records in response to rising demand — largely because of more COVID-19 vaccination requirements by employers and organizations in response to the latest pandemic wave.

Written requests by Minnesotans have tripled this year, prompting the development of the Docket app that will give people faster access to their immunization histories or their children's vaccination records.

"The Docket app gives Minnesotans a digital option to access their immunization history in MIIC, check what vaccines you or your children may be due for, and see what vaccines you may need in the future," said Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director, in a statement announcing the app. "This is vital to making sure people are protected from preventable diseases."

State leaders said this is not the prelude toward any COVID-19 vaccine passport, a politically controversial subject, or government vaccination requirement. Gov. Tim Walz earlier this year rejected the idea, stating "I have no intention of doing passports. Our vaccine passport is get the shot. Get the shot and we get beyond this."

Health officials have encouraged more eligible Minnesotans 12 and older to seek vaccination against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The state has reported 7,956 COVID-19 deaths and 676,505 coronavirus infections in the pandemic, including 41 deaths and 2,736 infections reported on Wednesday.

The single-day reporting of 41 COVID-19 deaths was one of the highest in months, but reflected some catch-up record-keeping and delayed verification of deaths related to the pandemic. Only 12 of the newly reported COVID-19 deaths occurred in September, and 19 occurred last year.

More than 3.5 million eligible Minnesotans have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine — or 73.7% of the eligible population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — but health officials said more immunizations are needed as the fast-spreading delta variant causes more infections.

Minnesota's positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing had leveled off at 6.6% for several days, but the reported rate on Wednesday increased to 7.1% The state reported 718 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, and hospital leaders said the majority involve unvaccinated patients — even though they make up a minority of Minnesota's population.

Even without a state mandate, many Minnesotans are being required to seek COVID-19 vaccinations by their employers. While some companies issued requirements on their own, others were compelled by an order by President Joe Biden last week for the Labor Department to issue mandatory vaccine rules to large businesses.

Some businesses are requiring vaccination proof by customers as well. W.A. Frost and Company, a restaurant in St. Paul, was one of the first in the state to require vaccination proof of its indoor diners. While that upset some customers, indoor dining has tripled since the new policy took effect Sept. 1, said Peter Drinan, executive chef of the restaurant, while patio dining levels have remained constant.

COVID-19 vaccine recipients also receive business card-sized records of their shots, but the app will have advantages, Drinan said. "The vaccine card presents a little bit of a problem. It's a little too big for the wallet, it's a little unwieldy."

The state received less than 15,000 requests for personal immunization records in 2019 and 2020, but that number has ballooned to more than 33,000 so far in 2021. Of those, 19,000 of the requests have come since July 1. Ehresmann said the app will address the backlog of requests, giving people more instant access rather than the weeks it is taking to send out paper documents.

