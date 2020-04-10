Seven more deaths in Minnesota have been linked to COVID-19, state officials said Friday, as 57 people statewide have now lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of known COVID-19 cases increased from 1,242 to 1,336, according to data posted this morning by the Minnesota Department of Health.

A total of 143 people currently require hospitalization, compared with 145 on Thursday, according to the Health Department. Patients in the ICU stood at 64, compared with 63 patients Thursday.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year.

Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 317 people have now been hospitalized, up from 293 on Thursday.

Many with COVID-19 cases have mild or moderate illness, the health department says, and do not require a clinic visit. Most don't require hospitalization.

Two neighbors sat in the tall grass while social distancing in Powderhorn Park Thursday. [DAVID JOLES • Star Tribune]

Public health officials have repeatedly stressed that the reported case count understates the number in Minnesota who've been infected and sickened. The virus is thought to be circulating across much of the state, but limited testing supplies make it impossible to precisely document the spread.

This week, Gov. Tim Walz extended a "stay-at-home" order that's meant to slow the spread of disease to reserve scarce health care resources.

Numbers released Friday show there are now 732 patients in the state who no longer need to be in isolation, up from 675 patients on Thursday. The approximate number of tests completed now stands at 33,894, up from 32,294 at Thursday's data release.

The number of Minnesota counties with known cases held steady at 65.

The median age for all cases is 51 and the median age for all those who have died is 87.

The age range for all cases held steady compared with Thursday at between 4 months and 104 years, according to the Health Department. The age range held steady in three other categories: hospitalized cases (ages 6 to 98); ICU cases (ages 25 to 95); and deaths (ages 56 to 100).

The Health Department says the likely exposure for 31% of the state's known cases is community transmission. Congregate living staff or residents account for 19% of confirmed cases, while health care staff represent 15% of known cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.