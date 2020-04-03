Four more deaths in Minnesota have been linked to COVID-19, state officials said Friday, as the statewide count is now 22 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of known COVID-19 cases increased by 47, from 742 to 789, according to data posted this morning by the Minnesota Department of Health.

A total of 86 people currently require hospitalization, up from 75 hospitalizations on Thursday, according to the Health Department. Patients in the ICU stood at 40, compared with 38 patients on Thursday.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 156 people have now been hospitalized, up from 138 on Thursday.

Many with COVID-19 cases have mild or moderate illness, the health department says, and do not require a clinic visit. Most don't require hospitalization, but the latest numbers illustrate how the condition can require sophisticated medical care.

Public health officials have repeatedly stressed that the reported case count understates the number in Minnesota who've been infected and sickened. The virus is thought to be circulating across much of the state, but limited testing supplies make it impossible to precisely document the spread.

Numbers released Friday show there are now 410 patients in the state who no longer need to be in isolation, up from 373 patients on Thursday. The approximate number of tests completed now stands at 24,227, up from 22,394 Thursday.

The number of Minnesota counties with known cases held steady at 56.

More than 300 people with confirmed cases are age 20-44, while 45- to 64-year-olds make up the second largest age cohort with 248 known cases. Among people age 65 and older, there have been 154 confirmed cases, the state says.

The age range for all cases held steady at between 4 months and 104 years, according to the Health Department. The age range held steady in three other categories: hospitalized cases (ages 6 to 98); ICU cases (ages 25 to 95); and deaths (ages 58 to 95).

The Health Department says the likely exposure for nearly one-third of the state's known cases is community transmission followed by known exposure to a case (22%) and international travel (13%).

Last month, Minnesota implemented a "stay-at-home" order that's meant to slow the spread of disease to reserve scarce health care resources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.