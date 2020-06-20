Twelve more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Saturday, including the state's first death involving someone whose residence was described as homeless/sheltered.

The category includes a variety of living circumstances including shelters, supportive housing, encampments and homeless without a shelter. State officials said they could not provide more specific information.

COVID-19 has caused 1,372 deaths across the state, according to data posted Saturday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health. Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for nine of the 12 newly announced deaths.

The net count for positive test results grew by 436 confirmed cases in the past day, bringing the total to 32,467 cases overall. The state reported one of its biggest days thus far in terms of testing volume, with 16,815 tests completed.

A total of 324 people require hospitalization, compared with 339 at Friday's data release, the Health Department said. The latest numbers show 161 patients required intensive care, compared with 168 ICU patients on Friday.

Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been trending down in recent weeks.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 3,767 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions. The medical conditions range from lung disease, serious heart conditions and cancer to severe obesity, diabetes and failing kidneys.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 3,348 cases statewide. A total of 28,205 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation, up from 27,709 people at Friday's data release.

Confirmed cases have been reported in 86 of the state's 87 counties, with no cases in Lake of the Woods County in far northern Minnesota.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness, the Health Department says, and does not require a clinic visit.

The Health Department added to its list of congregate care facilities publicly identified with at least one COVID-19 case among residents or staff, upping the total by two to 317 facilities. State officials are releasing names only for facilities with at least 10 residents.

This week, the Health Department started allowing outdoor visits for residents at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities under strict new guidelines.

Numbers published Saturday morning cover the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Friday.