More than 60 years after it was founded by Twin Cities legend Loyce Houlton, Minnesota Dance Theatre is pausing operations of its performance company in May.

The move follows the retirement of Lise Houlton, Loyce's daughter, in 2023. The longtime artistic director was in the role for nearly 30 years. Her daughter, Kaitlyn Gilliland, was named as interim artistic director last September and in January she was replaced by Elayna Waxse. Neither Gilliland or Houlton could be reached for comment.

"We will not be contracting dancers for the 2024-25 season," Waxse said. "We're using that language in case the opportunity arises in the future, but we do not have any definitive timeline for when that might happen at this point."

Waxse was a company member with MDT from 2006-09, and has choreographed shows numerous times in intervening years. For the last scheduled show, which is May 3-12 at the Southern Theater, MDT will perform a work by Waxse along with two world premieres by Javan Mngrezzo and Zachary Tuazon, and the Minnesota premiere of Nia-Amina Minor's "And Yet, Here We Are."

Waxse said financial difficulties was the reason for the decision to end the dance programming. Changes in foundational support and COVID-19 added strains to its budget.

Although ticket sales were up for last holiday season's "Nutcracker" and "Carmina Burana" in January, the boosts weren't matched with grants and charitable-giving MDT needs to stay afloat.

"I'm heartbroken that this is where we're at," Waxse said. "That's really all I can say about that."

MDT will continue to operate its school, and the board is conducting a national search for a new school director.

In a press statement board chair Siri Kommedahl said the board, along with Gilliland, explored options for MDT to continue its training program. "As we launch the national search for the next leader of MDT's school, we look forward to speaking with candidates who have a respect for innovative instruction, exhibit the highest level of integrity, a proven track record of training students of all ages with high standards of discipline, and possess both a strategic and creative drive for the future of MDT," Kommedahl said.

In 2019, Zenon Dance Company also ceased to be a performance company because of financial woes. Both companies have performed at the Cowles Center, which is going dark at the end of March.