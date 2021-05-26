Isabelle Mish, an 8th grader at St. Peter Middle School, worked on a class project with her partner Hailey Telshaw at the end of the school day Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in St. Peter, Minn.

The student

Isabelle Mish is trying — really, really trying — to stay focused on her schoolwork as her eighth-grade year at St. Peter Middle School winds to a close.

She wants to be ready for all the classes and adventures that await next year, when she begins high school.

But Isabelle is struggling. Eighth grade was supposed to be about owning the middle school world before having to start over as the little kid in high school. Instead, it was a forced exercise in the kind of time management, organization and concentration that's not usually required until adulthood.

As the virus spread and Isabelle shifted from hybrid to distance learning, back to hybrid, home for a month of quarantine, and then back to in-person learning, her mind whirred. Where was she supposed to log in? When and how could she ask for help with a tough assignment? Was her dad, sick with COVID-19, going to be OK?

"It would take me like a solid month each time we switched to actually fully get used to it, adapt and find a routine," she said.

Unhelpful adults sometimes would tell her it was all no big deal: They worked from home, too, and it was fine. Isabelle figures they can't picture just how different it is to be 14, without your friends or someone to teach you all that stuff you need to figure out for high school and everything beyond.

She's eager for next year, hoping she'll have to deal with just regular high school jitters, not all the pandemic complications. But it's been a long time since she's been in a classroom full time, and she wonders if she's still up for it.

"Having to go back to having five days a week, every week sounds a little overwhelming," she said.

Erin Golden