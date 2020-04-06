A novel coronavirus has now caused 30 deaths and 986 lab-confirmed infections in Minnesota.

The latest figures, including one new death and 53 infections, were reported on the state's new COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, at the beginning of what could be a pivotal week in the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statewide stay-at-home order to reduce transmission of the virus by up to 80% is slated to end Friday, unless Gov. Tim Walz decides to extend it. The current plan is to switch after Friday back to conditions that had been in effect since mid-March, including the closure of schools, dine-in restaurants and entertainment venues.

While the individual losses are tragic, the total number of deaths collectively has been below projections so far by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Having predicated as many as 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota at one point, the institute now estimates that the state will suffer 625 such deaths in the next four months.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged earlier this winter in Wuhan, China, and quickly spread across the globe. While as many as 80% of infections cause only mild symptoms, the fraction of people estimated to need intensive care and ventilators to deal with severe breathing problems could overwhelm the state's hospital resources.

The goal of the current state social distancing strategy has been to at least delay a surge of severe COVID-19 cases so that hospitals have more time to add beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment. The state's ventilator capacity has increased in recent days, and now totals 2,442 — with another 888 ordered, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Right now, 115 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 57 are in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Among all confirmed cases, 470 people have recovered and are no longer subject to isolation restrictions to prevent them from spreading the infection to others.

Initially, the majority of cases in Minnesota occurred in people with recent histories of travel to other nations or states in which the coronavirus had been spreading. Now, 34% of cases are due to unknown sources within their communities, meaning that the virus is spreading widely in the state.

Nearly 200 cases have been confirmed in the past three days alone, although that is partly due to an increase in labs performing testing. The University of Minnesota Medical Center and Hennepin County Medical Center launched their own testing in the past week to supplement the work of the state public health lab, which had restricted its testing due to supply shortages to hospitalized patients, health care workers and long-term care residents.