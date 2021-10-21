COVID-19 cases in Minnesota pre-K-12 schools have dropped significantly since mid-September with the number of new infections falling nearly 70%.

Last week saw 920 new coronavirus cases among students and employees in 512 pre-K-12 school buildings.

That's down from the 2,924 new cases in 1,028 buildings during the week of Sep. 19, according to data compiled by the Minnesota Department of Health.

However, one student and two staff members died of COVID-19 complications last week, bringing the pandemic fatality total to two students and 13 school employees.

About 85% of the nearly 12,000 school cases detected since mid-August have been among students.

Among last week's cases, 68 were employees and 852 were students. Because of reporting delays, last week's numbers could be adjusted upward as testing reports trickle in.

The drop in school-related cases comes as some pandemic measures show recent declines.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 complications has fallen for the third consecutive day to 928, including 248 in intensive care.

The state's testing positive rate is down to 8.1% from a recent high of 8.4%. The number of new cases per 100,000 residents is at 47.4 down from 52.7 about a week earlier.

Another 2,361 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday along with 26 new deaths.

Among the newly deceased was a 15- to 19-year-old Hennepin County resident.

So far, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 8,515 Minnesotans and infected 768,112 residents.

Nearly 70% of vaccine-eligible Minnesotans have received the complete series of COVID-19 vaccinations, with 3.2 million getting either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna shots or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.