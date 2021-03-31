More than 400 Minnesota inpatient hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 cases for the first time since late January, reflecting the latest surge in pandemic activity despite vaccination progress.

The 411 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, including 102 people in intensive care, almost doubled the total reported by Minnesota health authorities on March 6. The state on Wednesday also reported a 5.3% positivity rate of tests for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — a level that Minnesota reached before its spring and fall pandemic waves — but state leaders are hopeful that any new wave won't be as severe.

"We're racing against an increase in infections," said Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday before being vaccinated against COVID-19 in a public event in Eagan. "The variants are making the virus spread faster. Hospitalizations and test positivity are ticking up. The good news is serious illness and deaths still seem to be relatively flat."

Increased COVID-19 vaccinations could be preventing infections or preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections that do occur from resulting in severe symptoms. Doctors in Minnesota hospitals have found the current wave of patients to be slightly younger and to have less severe outcomes.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,660 diagnosed infections, bringing the state's pandemic totals to 6,848 deaths and 519,529 infections.

The state also reported that 1,658,176 people in Minnesota have received COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,031,749 have completed the one or two-dose series. At least first doses of vaccine have been administered to 38% of Minnesotans 16 and older, and also to 81% of senior citizens — a key risk group that has suffered 89% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths.

Vaccine eligibility was expanded on Tuesday to everyone 16 and older in Minnesota, though some medical providers are still prioritizing limited doses for people at elevated risk of severe COVID-19 or front-line workers at elevated risk of viral exposure. State officials are expecting a 20% bump in next week's shipment of federally controlled vaccine.

Walz urged Minnesotans to take whatever vaccine opportunities are immediately available to them, and commended the state for a broad range of options ranging from medical clinics to retail pharmacies to public health events. Providers also are planning mobile vaccine clinics and targeted outreach efforts to offer vaccine to people who have limited mobility or transportation options.

Walz on Tuesday said that mask-wearing and social distancing remain important to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which has been hastened by the emergence of more infectious variants of the coronavirus that causes the disease. Mask-wearing was encouraged by the White House in a conference call on Tuesday with governors, some of whom questioned the need amid so much vaccination progress, he said.

"I wish I could tell you it's clear," he said. "I think what we're seeing is that we're going to have to have a combination of both."

