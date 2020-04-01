Minnesota now has 689 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 60 from Tuesday, with five more deaths reported.

So far there have been 17 fatalities in the state from the new coronavirus.

There are currently 54 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of two from Tuesday. But one more person was admitted to intensive care, bringing that total to 27.

Among all Minnesotans who were confirmed to have COVID-19, 342 have since recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

State and private testing labs processed about 1,400 patient samples Tuesday. So far about 21,200 tests have been run.

Minnesota officials emphasize that there are many more cases in the state that have not been confirmed through testing.

Minnesota was expected to see a peak in COVID-19 cases sometime between early May and early June, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday. That would be followed a few weeks later by the highest need for hospital beds.

Malcolm said that the modeling, conducted by her staff along with University of Minnesota researchers, was done to help the state prepare for the surge in cases.

The model, which is being updated, is likely to tell a different story as more is learned about how the disease is spreading in Minnesota and more is known about the impact of the community mitigation measures.

"We are right now just starting to be able to compare the rate of growth in our cases to what we are seeing in other communities," she said.

The model also does not incorporate the anticipated impacts that the recent stay-at-home order, which took effect Saturday, will have on new infections. Public health officials hope that keeping as many people at home as possible will reduce COVID-19 transmissions by 80%.

If that happens, the peak in infections might come later, giving the state time to get more medical equipment and expand hospital capacity.

Several hospitals are adding more beds on their campuses.

"The limiting factor is the availability of ventilators to be able to equip those rooms," Malcolm said.

Operating rooms could also be converted to intensive care because many of them have ventilators. Some operating rooms are not being used because elective surgeries have been canceled.

The state is also scouting locations for temporary hospitals using buildings, such as closed nursing homes, that could house patients who don't need critical care and are not infected with the coronavirus.

The goal is to add 2,750 temporary beds, with 1,000 of them in the metro area.

"We are not going to immediately build out all of these identified spaces and put stuff in them," said Joe Kelly, Minnesota's director of emergency management.

Once the need is there, Kelly said, the new hospitals will be developed quickly with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers.

"I hope that we never need any of the alternate care sites," Kelly said. "We hope that the additional capacity that the hospitals are generating right now will be adequate."

With the stay-at-home order, as well as previous actions that limited crowd sizes, and closed dine-in restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, traffic on Minnesota's road continues to decline.

As of Monday, traffic volumes were down 34% statewide from last year's average. In the metro area, traffic fell 40%.

Twitter: @GlennHowatt