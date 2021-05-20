Minnesota could become one of the few Midwest states where abortion is protected if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Ten states across the country, including North and South Dakota, have passed so-called "trigger laws" that would immediately make abortion illegal if the Supreme Court reversed its ruling.

Wisconsin and Michigan are among a number of states that blocked abortions long ago and then left those bans on their books after Roe became the law of the land, superseding state law. The restrictions could be reinstated if Roe were overturned.

Minnesota does not have a pre-Roe abortion ban or a trigger law. And a 1995 state Supreme Court case, Doe v. Gomez, established a constitutional right to abortion in the state and determined that people can use state Medical Assistance to pay for abortions.

The state has other restrictions on abortion, including requiring counseling beforehand and a 24-hour waiting period.

Some lawmakers have tried without success to pass a ban on abortions after 20 weeks in Minnesota, among other changes.

If Roe were overturned, it would likely reignite efforts by legislators and advocates to change state laws on abortion.

But with Minnesota's current political makeup — Democrats control the state House and the governor's seat — such efforts would likely fail.