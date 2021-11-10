It's the end of a journey for Libianca. The Twin Cities contestant was eliminated Tuesday from NBC's "The Voice." She didn't get enough votes from viewers to stay in the competition. She was among seven contestants who were sent home.

But the 20-year-old has plenty to celebrate. She earned kudos from the four judges as she made her way to the top 20 on the NBC series. On Monday, all four of them gave her a standing ovation after her cover of Doja Cat's "Woman."

"When you started rapping, I left my body and almost passed out," Ariana Grande said.

Last month, Blake Shelton sang his praises after she performed "Save Your Tears."

"Libianca just has such a unique voice and her tone is so different," Shelton said.

Look for Libianca to take advantage of the attention in the Twin Cities, perhaps in the same way Kat Perkins did after she came up short on "The Voice."

The remaining 13 contestants will continue to vie for the crown next Monday and Tuesday.