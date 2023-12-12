The once-booming stock of the e-sports industry is now crashing.

E-sports — the elite level of video game competition where individuals or professional teams compete in everything from first-person shooters, like Call of Duty, to actual sports, like Madden NFL — surged in popularity during the pandemic. Despite the games themselves generating billions in sales annually, interest for watching people play them has waned with people no longer stuck in their homes with limited entertainment options.

And finding a way to monetize the substantial audience that still exists is still a conundrum. As a result, many investment firms that backed e-sports teams and organizations are pulling out, while some organizations have opted to discontinue fielding teams.

The Wilfs, who also own the Minnesota Vikings, began their venture into the e-sports industry in 2019 with Version1 e-sports, which the family backs through its investment fund based in New York. But in April, the Wilfs announced plans to re-evaluate the company, including a possible merger. Last week, the Wilfs ultimately decided to cease fielding competitive teams through Version1 and relinquished operating rights of their most-valuable Call of Duty League team to Berlin-based G2 Esports. Wilf Innovative Sports and Entertainment (WISE) Ventures is now a shareholder of that.

A course correction is unfolding in the e-sports industry, said Kevin Hitt, senior e-sports writer for the Sports Business Journal, a publication focused on the business dealings of sport organizations, including competitive video gaming.

Venture capital funds and sports organizations threw cash into the industry, "thinking e-sports was a viable investment vehicle that is the biggest new thing," Hitt said. That led to "a lot of inflated valuations in e-sports," that didn't pay dividends.

"Now we're here with a bunch of jaded investors that were sold a bill of goods that didn't come to fruition," Hitt said.

Eyes but no dollar signs

In 2021, video gaming content reached a peak of 9.7 billion hours watched globally as people reverted to devices and streaming amid shutdowns of in-person events and the stoppage of major league and collegiate sports.

Live streaming of video gaming has declined the past two years, falling 9% to 7.5 billion hours through the first half of 2023, according to a Stream Hatchet report. That's on top of a 15% decline for the same period in 2022.

The declining viewership, mixed with venture dollars drying up, has led to brands becoming more hesitant to sponsor teams, a major source of revenue for e-sports organizations.

"All of these things add up to a lack of real growth," said Andy Selness said, president of Wisdom Gaming.

The Bloomington-based content creation and e-sports experiences company opened an 18,000 square-foot gaming venue — also the home facility of T'Wolves Gaming, the Minnesota Timberwolves' e-sports team — inside Mall of America this past July but earlier this year decided to discontinue fielding its professional e-sports teams amid shrinking audiences for live gaming streams, Selness said.

"It was just hard to keep that as a profitable part of what we're doing," Selness said.

The company is instead focusing on building a community hub at MOA around e-sports, where members of the public can pay to play in cash prize tournaments on their 40 or so gaming systems, which is a more sustainable model, Selness said.

Though in decline, 2023's numbers for live video game streaming are twice that of 2019, when the sector generated 3.8 billion hours watched.

"The audience is there, and the eyeballs are there," said Brett Diamond, chief operating officer of Verison1. "They're just on platforms that aren't paying media rights revenue. "

Media rights deals continue to become less of a driver of revenue in e-sports, something that consistently pushes the NFL, NBA and NCAA to higher riches, according to a 2022 report by Milwaukee firm Foley & Lardner and the Sports Business Journal. Facebook, Microsoft, Turner and Fox have all made unsuccessful attempts at e-sports media rights deals.

Since 2018, viewership of e-sports has increased from 208 million hours watched to 717 million in 2023 on major streaming platforms like YouTube, Facebook Live and Twitch, which this year owned 71% of the market for video game streaming, per Stream Hatchet.

A more competitive e-sports media market would create a meaningful stream of revenue for the U.S. industry, Diamond said.

Despite having the most active e-sports competition players in the world with more than 3.7 thousand in 2022, according to research firm Statista, the U.S. still trails China in e-sports market share. Asia overall owns more than half the market, but China takes in 34% itself, per the MIT Technology Review. That's because competition within a larger gaming community focused on mobile gaming motivates gamers there, and there are many tech companies there developing games.

Gaining XP

It's not all gloom for local e-sports organizations. Some still see the industry's potential to attract younger viewers that are becoming less inclined to watch traditional sports.

Wisdom Gaming is looking to grow the Minnesota Varsity League, the state's high school e-sports league that it owns and operates. In the fall of 2021, the MNVL consisted of 800 students and teachers representing 45 schools across the state.

By spring of 2023, the league had grown to 2,000 members across 69 schools. Wisdom Gaming this month announced it is launching a similar scholastic e-sports program for middle schoolers.

The company is also marketing its venue at the mall to corporations to rent for hosting events, a model that's trending in cities across North America in places like Toronto, Hitt said.

Investors and corporate sponsors will have to be patient with e-sports, experts said.

"The important thing to keep in mind with e-sports is it's such a young industry," Diamond said. "It really has only existed in any meaningful form for about five or six years."

Whether on mobile devices, personal computers or gaming consoles, video games aren't disappearing anytime soon, Hitt said.

"The gamers are there," he said. "But how do you turn that into e-sports revenue? Well, that's what every e-sports organization in the U.S. is trying to answer."