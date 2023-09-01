Dhel Duncan-Busby caught two touchdown passes from Brandon Alt, Ali Mohamed ran for 109 yards and two more TDs on only seven carries and host Bemidji State opened the NSIC football season with a 49-13 victory over Northern State on Thursday.

Bemidji State intercepted Northern State four times, with Maalik Knox returning one 63 yards an Jarrett Klein returning another 40.

Alt completed 13 of 22 passes for 176 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Southwest Minnesota State 28, Minot State 23: Peter Osman caught a go-ahead, 26-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Martin with 3:07 remaining, Donald Austin rushed for 154 yards and the Mustangs rallied from 17 points down to beat the host Beavers. Austin iced the game with a 37-yard touchdown run with 2:09 to play, capping a run of 28 unanswered points for the Mustangs.

Concordia (St. Paul) 43, Upper Iowa 20: Conner Cordts completed 21 of 30 passes for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Jaylin Richardson and Daniel Hornacek combined to run for 208 yards and three touchdowns and the Golden Bears opened the season by beating the Peacocks.

Wayne State (Neb.) 31, MSU Moorhead 23: Nick Bohn completed 21 of 29 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown and also ran for two scores as the host Wilcats beat the Dragons. MSU Moorhead's Jack Strand threw for 351 yards and three TDs.

MSU Mankato 54, Sioux Falls 26: Shen Butler-Lawson rushed for 221 yards in just nine carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Mavericks over the host Cougars. Butler-Lawson scored on runs of 14, 34, 37, and 67 yards.

Minnesota Duluth 47, Northern Michigan 10: Kyle Walljasper threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 138 yards and two more TDs as the host Bulldogs routed the Wildcats in a nonconference game. UMD ran for 354 yards on 41 carries in all.