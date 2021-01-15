NO. 2 BAYLOR AT NO. 15 TEXAS TECH

3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

The Bears have been knocking on Gonzaga's door for the No. 1 spot in the country. But the Red Raiders already gave another top-five team its first Big 12 loss by upsetting No. 4 Texas on Wednesday on the road.

NO. 18 VIRGINIA AT NO. 12 CLEMSON

5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett will try to keep his team undefeated in the ACC and on top of the standings by facing arguably the league's most improved team. Both teams have won four consecutive games.

TRENDS to watch

Trending up: Maize and Blue. Michigan has been the most talked-about school lately. Juwan Howard's basketball team destroyed its third consecutive ranked opponent Tuesday vs. Wisconsin. Seeing the Badgers get clobbered likely made Gophers fans happy until they have to play the No. 7 Wolverines on Saturday.

Trending down: Northwestern. Poor Wildcats. They were nationally ranked after beating Ohio State, Indiana and Michigan State during a 3-0 Big Ten start. They've lost every game since then against four ranked opponents, including Wednesday's rematch against the Buckeyes.

Player to watch

Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, Illinois: Arguably the nation's top inside-outside tandem ranks second and third in the Big Ten in scoring in league games. But how will Dosunmu (20.3 points per game) and Cockburn (20.1) help the Illini respond Saturday vs. Ohio State after losing to Maryland?