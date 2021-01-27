State officials have begun notifying seniors who were picked to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week.

More than 206,000 Minnesotans age 65 and over have registered to get the shot. That includes those who signed up on a state website or by phone Tuesday, as well as 11,000 who were on the waiting list from the previous week.

A total of 9,425 appointments are available this week at nine state community testing sites.

"Those who are randomly selected from the preregistration list will be proactively contacted starting on Wednesday to register for available vaccine clinic appointments," said Tarek Tomes, the state's chief information officer.

People will be notified by text, e-mail or phone. No more than two attempts will be made if someone requested to be notified by telephone.

Those who are not chosen to receive shots this week will remain on the registration list and will be eligible for the vaccine in future weeks.

The Brooklyn Center and Blaine vaccination sites will give shots to seniors only. Sites in Fergus Falls, Mountain Iron, Thief River Falls, Sartell, North Mankato, Rochester and Marshall will see both seniors and education and child-care workers.

A new site in St. Paul will be dedicated to teachers and other school workers as well as child-care employees. Altogether, 15,000 shots will be given to that group, who are being scheduled through a different system.

Seniors who live in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities are getting shots on site.

