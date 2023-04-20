Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Twin Cities have lost one of its most esteemed and charismatic champions.

Archie Givens, Jr., a philanthropist, humanitarian and businessman who was the scion of Minnesota's first Black millionaire family, died Wednesday in Minneapolis. He had been suffering from Alzheimer's for several years.

Givens was president of Legacy Management & Development, which, in the early 2000's, teamed up with McCormack Baron Salazar to build 900 homes on a 123-acre site on Minneapolis' North Side. That project, the Heritage Park development, converted public housing into a thriving community. Givens' company also built the Rondo Library and a raft of senior housing projects in Edina and elsewhere.

In addition to his success in business, Givens, like other members of his family, championed arts, culture and literacy by giving of his time and treasure to theaters, libraries, history projects and a raft of other civic causes. He served on boards, including at the University of Minnesota and Penumbra Theatre, and contributed generously.

"Archie is part of the broader Minnesota tradition of enlightened philanthropic support that sees both public policy and arts and culture as central part of ensuring the health of our democracy," said retired University of Minnesota professor John Wright, who was a student with Givens at the University of Minnesota. "His family is in there with the Pillsburys and Daytons and others who really have been vital to the health and wellbeing of the state."

Givens' father, Archie Givens, Sr., was a trailblazing businessman who, with his wife, Phebe O'Shields Givens, built a successful real estate development business that led to them becoming the state's first Black millionaire family. In the 1950s, they built "the nation's first federally supported commercial housing open to all races," according to a 2017 citation from the Minneapolis City Council designating those homes historic.

Archie Givens Jr.

The Givens children, Archie and Roxanne, were raised with similar expectations and privileges.

"When they grew up here 70 years ago, Archie and his family were in the first wave of Black people who got along well with whites socially," said attorney and businessman Cornell Moore, who knew the father and, also, was the son's lifelong friend and business partner. "He was comfortable hanging downtown or at the country club."

That social ease helped with business, but also in all his dealings.

"He had a smile that melted a lot of hearts," Moore said. "Some people used to say the only difference between Billie Dee Williams and Archie was that Billy Dee lived in California. Archie was a real star."

Givens was a football star at Minneapolis Central High School.

"Witnessing all his touchdowns and him being crowned homecoming king, all those things made me feel proud and I was excited that he was my brother," said Roxanne Givens. "Archie was a spirit filled with love, kindness and humility. In my whole life I never heard him say a cross word about anyone. Ever."

He attended the University of Minnesota on a football scholarship, playing cornerback from 1963-'66. That he would become known throughout his life for his gentleness and kindness seemed at odds with a cornerback whose job it was to charge at opponents and lay them out.

"He was very good at it," Moore said. But he lost his scholarship because during a time when the team was supposed to be training, Givens went to Hawaii.

"The coach said if you're vacationing in Hawaii during the time you're supposed to be practicing, you clearly didn't need a scholarship," Moore said, laughing. Givens laughed it off as well.

Still, he became devoted to the University of Minnesota, and later served as president of its alumni association. He and his family also put up money to build the Givens Collection of African American Literature, whose collection of 10,000 books, artifacts and ephemera is prized because of its depth in the Harlem Renaissance. Millions of Americans saw a tour of an exhibit called "A Stronger Soul Within a Finer Frame: Portraying Afro-Americans in the Black Renaissance," that was pulled from the Givens Collection.

Givens' grandson, Skyler Harvey, visited him Tuesday, a day before he died.

Son-in-law Connie Harvey, Skyler's father, also visited Tuesday. He recalled that when his son was small, the family would go sledding, and afterwards, Givens would fire up the barbecue.

"This was all in the winter, and he would make the most delicious ribs," Connie Harvey said. "He put in the time, his exceeding kindness and his generous spirit in that food."