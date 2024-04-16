Former MSHSL Associate Director John Bartz died April 9. Bartz, of Vadnais Heights, was 89.

Bartz worked for the Minnesota State High School League from 1985 to 2001. Among the state tournaments he directed while working for the MSHSL were football and the Prep Bowl, boys and girls hockey and Alpine skiing.

In addition to helping direct the inaugural girls hockey state tournament in 1994, he helped establish state tournaments for adapted athletics. Minnesota was the first state to recognize programs for students with disabilities.

Before that he was the athletic director at Tartan High School for 16 years. He began his teaching and coaching career at North St. Paul High School.

Bartz was an active hockey official for many years, officiating in 11 state tournaments, including the championship game seven times. At the 2022 boys hockey state tournament, the MSHSL honored Bartz for his service to hockey.

Bartz graduated from St. Paul Washington High School and Hamline University. He served in the United States Army.

He was elected to the Hamline University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996 and the MSHSL Hall of Fame in 2003.