Three Minnesota tribal nations will split $4.2 million in federal funding for projects ranging from support of public safety to small businesses.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will receive $2.7 million for a new law enforcement and emergency management building. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe will receive $1.3 million for a business incubator and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will receive $157,000 to make upgrades to its community center.

The money is part of the recently passed federal spending bill.

"Minnesota's Tribal Nations have so much cultural and economic significance across our state," U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who helped secure the funding, said in a news release. "Each of these projects will create tangible changes in Native peoples' lives."

Jana Hollingsworth

SHERBURNE COUNTY

Schmiesing to retire after 20 years on county board

Next year, the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners will convene without Felix Schmiesing for the first time in two decades.

Schmiesing told his fellow members at their meeting last week that he won't be running for re-election in the fall.

Schmiesing, a Palmer Township resident who represents District Four, is in his 20th year on the county board. Before that, he served for seven years on his township board.

"It truly has been a highlight of my life to be a part of this board," he said.

John Reinan

ROCHESTER

City plans $2.6 million sidewalk repair

After more than a year of discussion, the Rochester City Council this week approved a $2 million contract with a Wisconsin company to fix up brick inlay sidewalk along six blocks of Broadway Avenue downtown.

The inlay was set in the 1980s, but the work degraded at a quick pace over the past several decades due to the grouting method used. City workers tried temporary maintenance in the past but haven't kept up with the increasing cracks and brick pop-outs.

The council expected to approve the project last year but deferred, hoping to tap Destination Medical Center (DMC) funding for the project. As a result, the city will only spend $50,000 — the rest comes from state DMC money. The project is expected to cost about $2.6 million in total, including construction contingencies, road barriers and project lighting.

Council Member Patrick Keane said he was concerned the project would harm local businesses during construction, but project manager Jaymi Wilson said the city has taken steps to address business owner concerns, from additional signage to increased communication between the city and businesses.

Trey Mewes