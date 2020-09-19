The woman who has led Rochester’s Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency since 2014 announced that she plans to retire in January.

Lisa Clarke, the executive director of the public-private economic development partnership, will be succeeded by Patrick Seeb, currently the organization’s director of economic development and place-making. Seeb previously served for 20 years as CEO of the St. Paul Riverfront Corp.

Clarke built the partnership from the ground up. It became a 20-year, $5.6 billion initiative that is the largest public-private partnership in state history and aims to transform Rochester into a global destination for health and wellness as well as turn it into an economic development asset for the state.

“Lisa has been the foremost champion for the DMC initiative,” board President Jeff Bolton said. “Through her leadership and enthusiastic collaboration with business partners, legislators, developers and entrepreneurs, DMC has made great progress on its 20-year journey.”

During Clarke’s tenure, the Mayo Clinic and private developers invested nearly $1 billion in development projects.

RMB accredited for organic water testing

RMB Environmental Laboratories Inc. has earned state accreditation as a full-service organic water testing provider.

Parameters that RMB is certified for include metals, wet chemistry, inorganics, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs), and waste characterization methods. Sample matrices that RMB is accredited for include potable water, non-potable water, solids and hazardous waste.

Robert Borash, the company’s founder and CEO, said the accreditation will help RMB compete effectively in the growing field of environmental testing.

In addition to its headquarters in Detroit Lakes, RMB operates laboratories in Hibbing and Bloomington.

Deer hunters asked to report wildlife

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to report wildlife sightings on an easy online questionnaire.

The information will help manage wildlife by comparing hunters’ reports with baseline estimates. The agency seeks information on deer as well as wild turkeys, black bears, coyotes and other animals.

To make an entry, visit bit.ly/33CDrZ3.

