Statewide

Applicants sought for parks, trails panel

The state Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee is seeking new members.

Eight spots are open on the 17-member committee, which makes recommendations on a Legacy Amendment-funded plan to “improve and expand Minnesota’s parks and trails of state and regional significance,” to help them play a role in all Minnesotans’ lives, according to a 2011 DNR report.

The committee is seeking applicants with experience in youth programs, natural resources and outdoor skills building education, resource management, marketing, new technology, tourism and business.

The committee is coordinated by the state Department of Natural Resources, the Metropolitan Council and the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.

Application deadline is Nov. 21. Get more information and apply at legacy.mn.gov/ptlac/application.

Pam Louwagie

BELLE PLAINE

Morrison family farm is recognized by U

A family farm that predates Minnesota statehood has been recognized by the University of Minnesota Extension as the Sibley County Farm Family of the Year.

Terry and Michelle Morrison, along with their children Erin, Kelly and John, own and operate Faxon Creek Cattle near Belle Plaine. The family farm operation dates back to 1856.

Generations of family members have raised a variety of crops and livestock over the years; the current operation is focused on Shorthorn and Shorthorn Plus show cattle.

John Reinan

OLMSTED COUNTY

Local government to emphasize recycling

Responding to changes in the global recycling market, Olmsted County is planning a renewed emphasis on public education on recycling, hoping for greater compliance and more efficient use of resources.

Recent years have seen broad adoption of single-stream recycling, in which materials are placed in one cart. But many citizens are putting non-recyclable materials in carts, leading to contamination and rejection by processors, which raises costs.

Olmsted County’s Physical Development Committee is planning a renewed education campaign encouraging residents to “recycle right.”

By recycling correctly, people can help combat climate change, reduce pollution and lessen the extraction of virgin materials.

John Reinan