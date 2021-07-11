Suni Lee talked to fans over Zoom in a send-off event for the Olympics on Saturday at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell in Falcon Heights. Among those listening to Lee were youngsters Emilia Zupancich, 9, left, and Lucy Walen, 8.

Lee, of St. Paul, is one of three Minnesota gymnasts slated to compete in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, which begin later this month. Lee finished second to Simone Biles in the all-around competition at the U.S. trials two weeks ago in St. Louis. Grace McCallum, of Isanti, placed fourth and also earned one of four spots on the U.S. women's team. Both are 18, making them the two youngest members.

Lee is considered one of the favorites to win gold on bars at the Olympics, which begin July 23.

While watching Lee in the Olympic trials, Walen would say, "We've seen her do that trick at the gym," said Kathy Walen, Lucy's mother.

The third state gymnast headed for Tokyo is Shane Wiskus, the former Gopher from Spring Park who placed third in all-around in the Olympic trials.