Some of them are moments for the ages: A big hit or a big touchdown in a game that we will remember vividly for decades. Those are attached to names like Jack Morris ... or Stefan Diggs ... or Maya Moore.

Others passed quickly, making an impact on the people who witnessed them and maybe some others in the telling. You know about Micah Koehn of Totino-Grace, don't you? The 2007 Prep Bowl? The winning play? It would be a moment for the ages if it happened someplace else. But for those watched, it was no less indelible.

Star Tribune reporters and editors gathered Wednesday night for a Virtual Happy Hour during which they drafted their favorite Minnesota clutch performances. The rules were fast and loose: It could be something that happened here, done by a Minnesota athletes somewhere else or had some kind of connection to the state.

Here's how the draft went. It you want to see what we said about our choices, along with photos and how others reacted to them, click on the Live Blog below.

The draft:

1. Kirby Puckett's Game 6 winning home run in the 1991 World Series. (Brian Stensaas, sports web editor and golf writer).

2. Kevin Garnett's Game 7 performance vs. the Kings in the 2004 NBA playoffs. (Jeff Day, copy editor).

3. The Minneapolis Miracle touchdown by Stefon Diggs vs. New Orleans in the 2016 NFL playoffs. (Jerry Zgoda, soccer writer).

4. Jesse Diggins' Nordic skiing gold medal at the 2018 Olympics (Rachel Blount, Olympics writer).

5. Jack Morris' Game 7 shutout in the 1991 World Series. (Michael Rand, senior digital writer).

6. Team USA coached by Herb Brooks in the 1980 Olympics. (Chris Carr, sports editor).

7. Maya Moore's buzzer-beating three-pointer in Game 3 of the 2015 WNBA finals. (Kent Youngblood, basketball writer).

8. Grant Potulny's performance, including the game-winning goal for the Gophers, in the 2002 NCAA Frozen Four. (Randy Johnson, hockey writer).

The draft lasted four rounds. Here are the rest of the selections.

Second round: 9. Jayson Ness of the Gophers winning an NCAA wrestling title in 2010; 10. Vikings cornerback Bobby Brant's big game for the Vikings against the Rams in the 1976 NFC playoffs; 11.Chuck Knoblauch and Greg Gagne faking out Lonnie Smith at second base in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series; 12. Randy Moss during his 1998 rookie season having a huge game vs. the Packers; 13. John Shuster's five-pointer to clinch the gold for the U.S. curling team at the 2018 Olympics; 14. Patrick Reed's 25-foot putt in his Ryder Cup match against Rory McIlroy at Hazeltine in 2016; 15. The line drive double play started by Twins shortstop Orlando Cabrera in the ninth inning of Game 163 vs. Detroit in 2009; 16. Blake Hoffarber's "butt shot" for Hopkins in the 2005 boys' basketball tournament.

Third round: 17. Apple Valley's Tyus Jones leading Duke over Wisconsin to win the 2015 Final Four; 18. Andrew Wiggins hitting two clutch free throws for the Wolves in their 2018 season-ending game vs. Denver hat clinched a playoff spot; 19. Edina native Bill Baker's clutch goal for Team USA that tied Sweden in the 1980 Olympics; 20. Andover native Maddie Rooney's goaltending for Team USA in the women's gold medal game at the 2018 Olympics; 21. Bobby Jackson scoring 37 points for the Gophers in the 1997 Sweet 16 victory over Clemson; 22. Dayton native Briana Scurry's penalty shot save against China in the 1999 women's World Cup title match; 23. Frank Viola's Game 7 pitching for the Twins in Game 7 of the 1987 World Series; 24. Justin Holl scoring for the Gophers, his only goal of the season, to beat UND with .6 seconds left in the 2014 NCAA semifinals.

Fourth round: 25. Gophers center Greg Eslinger's performance in a 2005 football game against Indiana; 26. Sylvia Fowles play in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals against Los Angeles in 2017; 27. Dennis Green drafting Randy Moss in 1998; 28. Micah Koehn's game-winning touchdown for Totino-Grace vs. Mahtomedi in the 2007 4A Prep Bowl; 29. Hugh McCutcheon, the current Gophers women's coach, coaching the U.S. men's volleyball team to gold in 2008 under tragic and extraordinary circumstances; 30. Kevin Love's buzzer-beater against the Lakers in 2012; 30. Kirby Puckett's 6-fot-6 game against Milwaukee in the 1987 pennant race; 31. Andrew Brunette's game-winning overtime goal for the Wild vs. Colorado in the 2003 Stanley Cup playoffs; 32. Dan Nystrom's game-winning field goal that gave Minnesota a 24-23 victory over Penn State in 1999.

That's our list. What do you think? What else should have made it? Leave your thoughts in the comments below -- and to see the back stories, photos and more about the picks, click on the Live Blog.