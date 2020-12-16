Lisa Monet Zarza wasn't quite sure what she'd see when she opened her restaurant's doors at 11 a.m. Wednesday in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz's order closing bars and restaurants to indoor dining. But even she admits the hours of crazy, bustling, tables-nonstop-full atmosphere at her Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville caught her by surprise.

"It's insane," she said of the overflow crowd. "We've got people I've never seen before driving in from an hour away, just to show their support."

Zarza's business is one of more than 100 that have signed on to openly defy the order Walz issued a month ago, he said, to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections across Minnesota. Officials say their data show that bars and restaurants are prime superspreader locations. But an increasingly vocal cadre of business owners have said they plan to rebel, saying repeated and lengthy shutdowns of their businesses are hastening their ruin.

Zarza said she takes the coronavirus seriously, but she has a right to be in business and let her customers decide if they feel safe enough to come out for a bite to eat and a beverage.

"People are really, really happy," she said of the stream of beers and burgers her cobbled-together waitstaff — including her sister drafted to help — delivered to tables. "People want to be out, they want to eat and they want to be normal."

She said she intends to keep serving until 2 a.m., her normal closing time. So far, no police or state officials have shown up to tell her otherwise, Zarza said Wednesday. And if they do?

It was standing-room only at the bar at Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, which reopened Wednesday morning.

"You know what? We'll see them in court."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

