Minnesota law enforcement leaders applauded the tranquility of Monday's early demonstrations at the start of the closely-watched trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, while state legislators continued to clash over police funding proposals at the Capitol.

Roughly 1,000 community members assembled without incident Monday morning near the Hennepin County Government Center fenced off with razor wire — the most visceral symbol of the anxieties accompanying the first trial connected to last year's killing of George Floyd.

During the first in a series of weekly briefings by a joint law enforcement response dubbed "Operation Safety Net," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Monday that the police and National Guard presence around the government center would increase over time and would peak when a jury nears its verdict in the case.

"We recognized lessons learned from last year and we tried to balance that but our first concern is the safety of people here in the city," Arradondo said. "We know that for some, seeing a lot of our folks in this uniform can be traumatic and we've taken that into account, too."

More than 100 Minnesota National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the site of the trial and a dozen police agencies from around the state are available should a repeat of last year's civil unrest ensue.

"There are many unknowns with the court process. We're part of those unknowns, wondering and waiting for what the court will do to move forward," said Col. Matt Langer, who leads the Minnesota State Patrol. "The plan we have collectively been working on is flexible. We're nimble and able to respond to what emerges. We also do not have any preconceived notions as to what potential outcomes may come our way and how people may respond."

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Monday that his agency has still found "no credible imminent threats" to the area in connection with the trial. He said his agency is working with the FBI while also coordinating with local faith and community leaders.

Monday's trial proceedings began as the Legislature remains at odds over a bill to help cover the costs of law enforcement agencies that pitch in during emergencies in other areas, including those that help the Twin Cities during the trial.

Senators debated a slightly-altered version of Republicans' previous funding plan. But the changes the GOP proposed — including increasing the funding from $15 million to $20 million — did not sway Democrats.

"On the day of the first day of the trial of the murder of George Floyd, if we were to pass legislation that would meaningfully change our system of policing and public safety … we would be doing much more to keep the peace in Minneapolis than all of the law enforcement presence that Minnesota taxpayer money can buy," said Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, whose district includes the site of Floyd's death.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, argued that the bill was not a slight to Minneapolis. He said the legislation acknowledges the need for people to feel safe and "the vast majority know that it comes through good men and women that are police officers helping to keep the streets safe. And so this bill is $20 million to help do that."

The Senate GOP bill would create a fund to reimburse agencies that help during emergencies. The money would only be allocated once and would expire in 2023. A panel of two sheriffs, two police chiefs and the Public Safety commissioner would decide how much to give agencies.

It does not include the police accountability measures House Democrats have proposed. Instead, it would delay the start of new state guidelines for when officers can use deadly force, pushing them back from March to September. GOP legislators said more time is needed for training.

The Senate version also retroactively disqualifies communities from getting state disaster aid for damage caused by civil disorder. Walz announced in November that more than $12 million from the disaster account would be used to help with repairs needed after last year's unrest.

Negotiations are continuing with the Democratic leadership in the House, Gazelka said. But it was not clear when the House will take up the law enforcement funding bill again. Their last attempt to pass a measure in February failed, with Republicans and a number of Democrats from the Twin Cities voting against it. "The Minnesota House DFL supports providing funding with accountability measures. We are still working to come to an agreement that all four caucuses could support," House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in a statement Monday.

Stephen Montemayor • 612-673-1755

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044