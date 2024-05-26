



Minnesota Aurora tied for the first time in nearly two years to the day, playing to a 1-1 draw against River Light FC on Saturday in Aurora, Ill.

Gophers recruit Mya Nugent scored in the 52nd minute for the home team, but the Aurora responded quickly, tying it up on Sophie French's third goal of the season off a pass from Addison Weichers on a set piece.

The Aurora's last tie came in their very first game, on May 26, 2022, when they played to a 1-1 tie against Green Bay at TCO Stadium.

"River Light brought a great game against us, and we're excited to have an opponent like this in the division," Aurora coach Colette Montgomery said. "Our players responded well to the game plan we put out there and the strategy we wanted to put in place today."

Harbo a champion again

Concordia (St. Paul) senior Arika Harbo ended her college career as a four-time national champion in the high jump, clearing 5-10¾ at the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field championships in Emporia, Kan.