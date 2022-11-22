Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to hold three or four public hearings to get input on the proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services.

South Dakota-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview announced plans last week for a merger to create a sprawling nonprofit health system with about 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals across the Upper Midwest.

Shortly after the merger announcement, Ellison's office said it was launching an investigation into potential anti-competitive aspects of the merger as well as whether the deal would comply with Minnesota law on use of charitable assets.

Such investigations are standard with a merger of this size, the attorney general said Tuesday, adding he could not share details.

"We've heard that people are concerned about it," Ellison said during a news conference at the state Capitol. "I can tell you that every community meeting I've gone to over the course of the past week, people have mentioned it to me."

The public hearings will take place before the end of the first quarter, Ellison said. He encouraged Minnesotans to use a dedicated web form his office launched to collect comments.

Asked whether he'd heard concerns about the deal from the University of Minnesota, Ellison said: "They'll be part of the conversation."

Fairview owns and operates the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, which is a key training site for many of the states health care professionals. The hospital also is central to the U's mission for medical research and patient care.

"I heard directly from all kinds of folks including health care professionals, like nurses and doctors, farmers and the impact on rural communities, other workers who are concerned about the impact on their jobs," Ellison said. "And, of course, people all over the state of Minnesota who have raised concerns about Minnesota charitable assets potentially going out of the state and wanted to make sure that those assets benefit the public in Minnesota."

He added: "There is much we don't know about the merger. That's why we're doing the investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.