Minnesota AG to judge: Order Nolosha Development to refund customers $25k deposits

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is asking a judge to rule in its favor in a lawsuit against Nolosha Development, which is accused of collecting deposits from mostly Somali homebuyers and failing to follow through with construction plans in Lakeville.
“For over a year Defendants have refused to provide basic information relevant to their advertising, offering, and selling of homes tailor-made for the Somali community, greatly prejudicing the [Attorney General Office’s] case and delaying justice for their victims,” Assistant Attorneys General Mark Iris and Katherine Kelly wrote in a memorandum filed in court this month.
The attorney general’s request for a default judgement would put an end to the legal case, which it first filed in October 2024 after more than a year of investigating Nolosha. The office is also asking a judge to order Nolosha to stop advertising the project and to issue refunds to all of its customers, who paid deposits of up to $25,000 per home. The request includes Nolosha paying the state’s legal fees in the case.
The planned 160-unit housing development has been mired in legal trouble for more than a year. The Attorney General’s Office is suing Nolosha for consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices and false advertising.
The office alleges that Nolosha falsely advertised high-end homes throughout 2022, 2023 and 2024 for between $370,000 and $500,000 per unit. The company advertised the development to Somali customers, and said it would include a mosque, school and several restaurants.
Nolosha allegedly promised interest-free halal loans to its clients, which was appealing to Muslim clients because many view paying interest as forbidden in their religion.
“Defendants have no ability to deliver on the promise that customers would be able to obtain their homes with interest-free financing,” the attorney general’s latest motion reads.
Nolosha never owned the 37-acre parcel of land in Lakeville that it plans to develop, much less applied for or obtained building permits from the city. A purchase agreement between Nolosha and the owner of the Lakeville parcel was cancelled last December after many extended deadlines over the course of 20 months, according to the Attorney General’s filing this month.