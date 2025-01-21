Minnesota AG joins 21 other states in legal action to block Trump order ending birthright citizenship

On his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order stating that the privilege of American citizenship does not automatically extend to someone born here when that person’s mother was unlawfully present in the U.S. and the father was not a citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of birth. The order also states that birthright citizenship does not apply when a person’s mother was here lawfully but under a temporary status — such as a tourist or student visa — and the father was not a citizen or lawful permanent resident.