More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Sports
Live at 7 p.m. Saturday: Follow Wolves vs. Thunder on Gameview
The Timberwolves will try to win their second in a row without Karl-Anthony Towns. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game stats and score updates from around the NBA.
Gophers
Gophers leading scorer Dawson Garcia battling flu going into Big Ten opener
Garcia missed practice this week to get well before Sunday's game at Purdue.
Gophers
If basketball brings him down, playing music lifts up U's Battle
Jamison Battle has the shooting range of an NBA three-point marksman, but the 6-7, 220-pound junior is also defined by who he is off the court. His mother made sure of that.
Sports
Live at 2 p.m. Sunday: Follow the Wild at Dallas on Gameview
The Wild plays their third game in four days. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game statistics and scores from around the NHL.
Sports
Live at 1 p.m.: Follow the Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks on Gameview
The Wild play the final game of their seven-game homestand. Tap here for play-by-play statistics and updates from around the NHL.