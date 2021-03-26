Minnehaha Academy point guard Hercy Miller announced on Friday that he's accepted a scholarship to play at Tennessee State, a historically Black college and university located in Nashville.

A three-star recruit according to Rivals.com, Miller is averaging 10.6 points per game for the Redhawks this season. The team also features Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 boys' basketball recruit in the nation, who has not yet announced his college choice.

Miller is the son of hip-hop artist and producer Master P (Percy Miller).

The 6-foot-3 senior guard had high-major offers from Vanderbilt, Florida, LSU, Southern California and Missouri as well as Morgan State and Western Kentucky, but he bypassed them to join the Tigers, who were 4-19 last season and play in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Minnehaha Academy plays Totino-Grace in the Class 3A, section 4 championship tonight.