The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board courts, athletic fields, playgrounds and skate parks will be closed by May 1 in an effort to limit groups from congregating in parks during the coronavirus pandemic, Board President Jono Cowgill said Friday.

The restrictions, to be announced in greater detail later Friday, will include removing or blocking basketball rims; removing tennis and volleyball nets; and posting signs notifying park visitors that soccer fields, playgrounds and skate parks are closed, Cowgill said.

Cowgill said the decisions were made following guidance from city health officials and after seeing groups continuing to gather in proximity at these facilities.

“This is an issue that we’re consistently seeing. The fact is that some park spaces have been built to provide for congregating,” Cowgill said. “We need to take steps now to ensure that people are staying safe as best they can.”

In a statement, Park Board Superintendent Al Bangoura said the closures were needed after groups continued to gather without practicing social distancing.

“We’re taking this necessary step to slow the spread of COVID-19 and for the health and safety of residents and their families,” he said. “We have put a lot of effort into educating and encouraging social distancing, but we continue to see park visitors gathering during this national health crisis.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he supports the additional restrictions given the city has received more than 125 complaints this month about large groups gathering at parks, many playing sports such as soccer and basketball.

“The entire question is around physical distancing: what activities require that you come into close contact with others,” Frey said. “This is about saving lives right now.”

In addition to posting signs stating that the facilities are closed, the Park Board could lock facilities that are fenced in and tape off playgrounds, Cowgill said. Chains at disc golf courses also will be removed.

The closures will be in effect for the foreseeable future, Cowgill said. Park Board employees and police will be monitoring the spaces daily.

“My understanding is that we are providing education,” he said. “We don’t have the capacity nor the interest in citing people.”

The Park Board has opened up nearly 22 miles of parkways to pedestrians since March. Golf courses have also reopened following an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.

“I know there will be people frustrated by this decision,” Frey said. “We’d rather ruin summer and save lives than ruin lives and save summer.”

