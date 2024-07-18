Minneapolis tallied another shooting with at least three victims this week, the latest coming late Wednesday downtown on or near Nicollet Mall, officials said.

The first of the three incidents occurred Sunday night, when three people were shot, one fatally, in the 2500 block of Central Avenue NE., just north of Lowry Avenue, according to police. Christopher D. Thurmond, 32, of Maplewood, was identified as the person who was killed.

On Monday night, gunfire left a woman dead and five people wounded on Franklin Avenue between 16th and 17th avenues S., police said. Police recovered a gun at the scene, but the only arrest so far was of a man who was obstructing law enforcement. The woman's identity has yet to be released.

Police continue to pursue details about what led up to the shootings. As of late Thursday afternoon, police have yet to announce they have anyone in custody.

MPD gave this account of Wednesday night's shooting:

About 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, callers to 911 reported a man hitting a woman and multiple shots fired moments later. Officers responded and found discharged cartridge casings and broken windows on Nicollet between 5th and 7th streets S.

A man soon told a Hennepin County sheriff's deputy that he had been shot. He was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC and was expected to survive. Then a woman who had been shot and a girl with cuts from glass flagged down officers. They also went to HCMC with noncritical injuries.

"Preliminary information indicates that the injured individuals were on the 600 block of Nicollet Mall when they heard an altercation and then gunshots," a police statement read.

About two hours later, a woman walked into HCMC after sustaining a gunshot wound at a separate incident near S. 7th Street and Nicollet before midnight.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the people responsible for any of this week's shootings. Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

The number of gunshot victims in Minneapolis declined over the past two years after peaking in 2021. Police statistics show about 200 gunshot victims so far this year, up from the same point last year.

There have been at least 38 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 33 at this time last year.

Star Tribune data reporter Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.