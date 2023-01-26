The Twin Cities real estate market remained competitive last year, despite mortgage interest rate hikes that started in the middle of the year. To find out which cities were most popular last year, the Star Tribune compiled its annual Hot Housing Index, which ranks communities based on where houses sold more quickly than the year before; prices posted the biggest gains; sellers got closest to their asking price, and market times fell the most.

The Hot Housing Index combines key housing metrics from year-end data provided by the Minneapolis Area Realtors: change in the median price per square foot; median days on market; percent of list price received by seller; and change in closed sales compared to the previous year. We ranked each community on those metrics, then added the rankings together to get an index score. The Star Tribune only includes housing markets with 80 or more sales of previously owned homes. Newly constructed homes are excluded because not all are reflected in the data.

Use the search tool below to see rankings for the roughly 100 cities included in the Hot Housing Index, plus historical real estate sales data and homeownership metrics from U.S. Census Bureau surveys. Some of that data is also available for Minneapolis and St. Paul neighborhoods and other cities in the 13-county metro area that didn't have enough sales last year to be included in the index.