A student who brought a gun to Minneapolis South High School was arrested on Tuesday.

Police were called at around noon for a report of a juvenile with a gun inside the school, according to preliminary information from police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Security called 911 and an officer arrested the student and recovered the gun. The student was taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Parten.

In a letter to parents and students Michael Luseni, interim principal, said a staff member found out about the weapon.

The juvenile was approached by staff as the student hurried out the building, according to the letter. The student was arrested off-campus.

"As always, the safety of everyone in ourbuilding is our highest priority," Luseni said in the letter. "Disciplinary action will be taken following (Minneapolis Public Schools) policies."

Luseni started as interim principal on Monday, according to the high school's website.