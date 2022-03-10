Minneapolis and St. Paul Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter lifted mask mandates for city-managed buildings on Thursday due to the Twin Cities' rapidly declining new case rate.

"We continue to make policy decisions based on current data," said Frey in a statement. "Minneapolis is sustaining a downward trend in case and hospitalization rates, and the new CDC indicators reflect a low community level classification in Hennepin County. Thanks to the dedication of our employees, we've reached the necessary benchmarks to safely lift this requirement for our workforce and buildings."

As of March 1, Minneapolis' 7-day new case rate was 65.9 per 100,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now advises that people can feel comfortable masking based on personal circumstances and preference, have reclassified Hennepin County's infection level as "low."

"We are entering a new, promising phase of our recovery," said St. Paul's Mayor Carter in a statement. "While we still have work to do, I'm glad we are in the place to safely wind down emergency masking measures."

Ramsey County's reported case rate is 118 per 100,000 people, with a hospital admission rate of 6.1 per 100,000 and 5.9% of hospital beds occupied.

In August 2021, the then-dominant Delta variant caused Frey to issue an emergency regulation requiring face coverings for city employees and visitors to city buildings. The emergence of Omicron was soon followed by strict vaccine or test mandates for bars and restaurants in both cities.

After Omicron began its descent in January, Minneapolis and St. Paul began to lift vaccine and mask restrictions. The mayors revoked the mask mandate for the general public at the end of February, leaving them in place for city buildings. On Thursday, they ended the last government-mandated mask rules in the city.