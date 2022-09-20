Minneapolis Southwest senior midfielder Dante Devoto is returning to form.

Devoto beat two defenders and scored with seven minutes remaining, giving the Lakers a 1-0 victory over Class 2A No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret's. It was the third consecutive victory for the Lakers and dropped Benilde-St. Margaret's to seventh in the latest rankings, compiled by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.

"The goal really showcased his dribbling and shooting skills," Lakers coach Jamie Plaisance said.

Devoto was sidelined last season after tearing an ACL during the summer. He served as the team manager for the Lakers (4-3-1).

"Our team celebrated like we won the state title because they know what Dante has been through to get to this point. He went through a lot of PT [physical therapy]," Plaisance said. "That goal was a great moment for Dante and for our team."

Stillwater's boys' and girls' teams are both ranked first, and Minnehaha Academy is pulling off the same double in Class 1A. Orono is ranked first among boys' teams in Class 2A, and Holy Angels is first among girls' 2A teams.

STATE RANKINGS

By the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

1. Stillwater; 2. Wayzata; 3. Andover; 4. Edina; 5. Maple Grove; 6. Minnetonka; 7. East Ridge; 8. Woodbury; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall; 10. Eastview.

Class 2A

1. Orono; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Bloomington Kennedy; 4. Worthington; 5. DeLaSalle; 6. Holy Angels; 7. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 8. Willmar; 9. Two Rivers; 10. Columbia Heights.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Holy Family; 3. Providence Academy; 4. Southwest Christian; 5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 6. St. Paul Academy; 7. Rochester Lourdes; 8. Breck; 9. St. Paul Washington; 10. St. Cloud Cathedral.

GIRLS

Class 3A

1. Stillwater; 2. Wayzata; 3. Rosemount; 4. Blaine; 5. Centennial; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Andover; 8. Edina; 9. Woodbury; 10. White Bear Lake.

Class 2A

1. Holy Angels; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Totino-Grace; 5. St. Francis; 6. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 7. Cloquet-Carlton; 8. Mankato East; 9. Byron; 10. Simley.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Breck; 4. Rochester Lourdes; 5. Providence Academy; 6. St. Croix Lutheran; 7. St. Paul Academy; 8. St. Anthony; 9. Watertown-Mayer; 10. St. Croix Prep.