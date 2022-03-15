The union that represents Minneapolis Public Schools' food service workers announced on Tuesday that its members plan to go on strike, citing a standstill in negotiations with the leaders of Minnesota's third-largest district.

The announcement triggers a 10-day timer for the district and union to reach an agreement before workers may begin picketing.

"Ed Graff got our 10-day notice today," Service Employees International Union Local 284 Executive Director Kelly Gibbons said. "Enough is enough."

The 200 union members are responsible for serving meals in Minneapolis schools, and have continued to do so even after schools closed while teachers are on strike. It was not immediately clear what the food workers' walkout means for school meals, which the district continues provide for pickup during the teachers strike.

SEIU Local 284 reported nearly 99% of its members voted to authorize the strike earlier this month. The union contract expired in June 2020.

The part-time, hourly employees typically work 30-35 hours per week during the school year and typically make less than $28,000 a year, according to the union.

About 300 people rallied Tuesday in front of district headquarters in support of food service workers. Gibbons said union and district negotiators will return to the bargaining table Wednesday.

"We plan on working all day and all night if we have to," she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.