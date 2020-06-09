More than 200 homeless people were ordered to evacuate a former Sheraton hotel in south Minneapolis that had been converted into a makeshift shelter, after a report that a resident had suffered a drug overdose.

Residents of the former Sheraton Minneapolis Midtown Hotel, tucked just north of Lake Street and Chicago Avenue, awoke Tuesday morning to reports that the hotel’s fire alarm was pulled after 6 a.m. following an overdose. The hotel owner, Jay Patel, has ordered the eviction of all the guests, according to volunteers at the site.

The sudden evacuation marks the second time in recent weeks that large numbers of homeless people have been forced to leave a temporary site, and could hamper efforts by a team of volunteers to find them more permanent housing. The coronavirus pandemic has brought a heightened level of urgency around these efforts. Homeless outreach workers fear that people who are cleared repeatedly from shelters and other sites will scatter and become more difficult to reach with aid.

“It’s not that people don’t want to help, it’s just that right now there are no physical beds,” said Sheila Delaney, who acted as a liaison between volunteers, the building owner and other partners. “There is no `plan B,’ except for back out.”

Since May 29, the hastily-arranged shelter had been a source of stability, even hope, amid the chaos and destruction that followed George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Several volunteers were already looking for hotel rooms in recent months to house homeless people staying in encampments during the coronavirus pandemic. With riots and protests in the wake of Floyd’s death, these volunteers approached the owner of the former Sheraton, a functioning hotel with 136 rooms, and arranged to house homeless residents.

They began shepherding people sleeping in tents by the Midtown Greenway to the hotel. Many of those who arrived had migrated from a large homeless encampment near the light-rail line along Hiawatha Ave., which was forcibly cleared by the Metropolitan Council two weeks ago.

By last weekend, all the rooms in the four-story hotel were filled, yet people kept arriving. Other areas of the hotel, including the lobby, were converted to sleeping spaces to accommodate the new arrivals. As of Tuesday, the hotel-turned-shelter had a waiting list of more than 400 people.

In recent days, however, Patel and a team of volunteers had grown increasingly stressed and exhausted accommodating guests, many who were dealing with mental illness and substance use problems, Delaney said. There were about 35 to 40 volunteers staffing the hotel at a time, but many of them were also organizing in other ways following Floyd’s death.

After the evacuation order Tuesday, homeless people could be seen pouring out of the hotel lobby with their belongings piled in shopping carts. One angry resident was darting around the parking lot, screaming at people.

Kat Eng, a volunteer and community liaison at the site, said volunteers have reached out to multiple government agencies and nonprofits for help in finding people housing, but those displaced currently have nowhere to go. She put out a call for tents early Tuesday.

“We have reached out through every single possible channel and there is no alternative,” she said. “Residents are traumatized, scared and we need solutions.”