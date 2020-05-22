Lake & Irving, the Minneapolis restaurant named after its address, is bringing a bit of its city corner to the southern suburbs.

It has taken over a former Perkins in Savage and turned it into a curbside pickup pop-up restaurant.

The pop-up officially launched on Thursday (14435 State Hwy. 13, Savage, 952-447-1322, lakeandirving.com/savage). The menu closely resembles that of the Minneapolis location, minus the beer and wine. Both sites offer a rotating dinner for two — this week it’s a half teriyaki chicken, rice and salad for $40. The new spot will also have “some of our tried and true favorites from 6+ years of success in Uptown,” the Lake & Irving website says.

The decision to expand was “to offer Savage and the surrounding communities another takeout option this summer.”

While the pop-up might be temporary, the residency in the old Perkins could be long-term. This fall, look for a “brand-new concept in this space,” the site says.

Brothers Chris Ikeda and Andrew Ikeda opened Lake & Irving in 2014. The Star Tribune’s Rick Nelson called it “one of those under-the-radar spots that manage to quietly boost the everyday dining-out experience while simultaneously maintaining affordability and approachability quotients.”

The Cheeseburger is Pat La Frieda beef, Patisserie 46 brioche, cheddar, and house pickles, with the option of adding Duroc bacon, at Lake and Irving in Minneapolis September 6, 2014. (Courtney Perry/Special to the Star Tribune)

@SharynJackson