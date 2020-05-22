Lake & Irving, the Minneapolis restaurant named after its address, is bringing a bit of its city corner to the southern suburbs.
It has taken over a former Perkins in Savage and turned it into a curbside pickup pop-up restaurant.
The pop-up officially launched on Thursday (14435 State Hwy. 13, Savage, 952-447-1322, lakeandirving.com/savage). The menu closely resembles that of the Minneapolis location, minus the beer and wine. Both sites offer a rotating dinner for two — this week it’s a half teriyaki chicken, rice and salad for $40. The new spot will also have “some of our tried and true favorites from 6+ years of success in Uptown,” the Lake & Irving website says.
The decision to expand was “to offer Savage and the surrounding communities another takeout option this summer.”
While the pop-up might be temporary, the residency in the old Perkins could be long-term. This fall, look for a “brand-new concept in this space,” the site says.
Brothers Chris Ikeda and Andrew Ikeda opened Lake & Irving in 2014. The Star Tribune’s Rick Nelson called it “one of those under-the-radar spots that manage to quietly boost the everyday dining-out experience while simultaneously maintaining affordability and approachability quotients.”
