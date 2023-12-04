Minneapolis police are turning to the public for help identifying a man located on East Lake Street 1 1/2 weeks ago after suffering an apparent overdose that has him hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said over the weekend that the man was found unconscious in the 300 block of E. Lake Street about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 and remains hospitalized at HCMC.

"It is believed that he suffered an overdose," a statement from police read.

Police describe the man as having black hair and estimate he is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the man is being urged to contact police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or 612-673-5845. The case number for reference is 23-314097.

Tipsters can also share information anonymously with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.