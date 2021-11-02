Police are investigating six carjackings over two hours Monday evening in south Minneapolis — the latest in a frightening surge of armed attacks on drivers.

So far this year, 457 carjacking incidents have been reported in Minneapolis, according to police. That's a dramatic jump from 401 robberies with a listed loss of a stolen vehicle in all of 2020 and 104 in 2019.

Five of the six incidents on Monday involved a gun, according to preliminary reports. Police are investigating if any of the carjackings are linked, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.

• The first vehicle was taken at gunpoint in the 1400 block of West Lake Street at 6:14 p.m. Monday.

• An attempted carjacking at gunpoint was reported at 6:48 p.m. at 4800 Upton Av. S. The suspects arrived and left in an SUV.

• A vehicle was taken at gunpoint at 6:52 p.m. in the 4700 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say four suspects were traveling in a black SUV.

•Four male suspects attempted to carjack a vehicle at 7:01 p.m. in the 3800 Block of Pillsbury Avenue S. Police said the suspects were traveling in a black SUV.

• Suspects attempted a carjacking at gunpoint at 7:36 p.m. in the 4800 block of Harriet Avenue. The suspects arrived and left in black SUV.

• The final carjacking at gunpoint occurred at 7:48 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Lake Street.

Sixteen carjacking incidents were reported between Friday and Monday evening. An arrest was made Saturday involving a carjacked vehicle. One juvenile was arrested, and two others were identified, according to police.

Zoë Jackson contributed to this report.

Shannon Prather • 651-925-5037